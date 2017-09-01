More Videos

Attorney elated for client, client's family after not guilty verdicts

  • File video: Keonte Chavis' family reacts to her murder in August 2014.

    Hear Keonte Chavis' family react after her death on August 12, 2014. Chavis' cousin Christian Grissom, Jr. was found guilty in Russell County Circuit Court for her murder

Crime

Russell County jury quickly reaches verdict in Grissom murder trial

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

September 01, 2017 11:25 AM

UPDATED September 02, 2017 10:10 AM

It took a Russell County Circuit Court jury about 30 minutes Friday morning to convict Christian Grissom Jr. of murder in the 2014 strangling death of his cousin.

The state and defense made their closing arguments Friday morning before Judge A. David Johnson gave the case to the jury. The state rested its case on Thursday and when it came time for Grissom’s attorneys, Sam Dixon and John P. Graves, to present a defense they rested without calling a witness.

Dixon asked Johnson to consider a manslaughter charge for his client, but the judge denied the motion.

Grissom will be sentenced by Johnson on Nov. 7. He is facing 15 years in prison to life. District Attorney Kenneth Davis said the state would ask for a life sentence. Chief Assistant District Attorney Max Smith prosecuted the case.

“My people, Max Smith, Justin Clark and Madison Grantham, tried a great case,” Davis said. “The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, led by case agent Lt. Harold Smith, made an excellent case.”

Grissom, 32, was convicted of strangling his cousin, 19-year-old Keonte Chavis, on Aug. 7, 2014 before her decomposed body was found two days later in the 300 block of Ridge Road in Seale, Ala. The suspect was taken into custody on Aug. 11, 2014, in New York and authorities seized his silver Honda, the vehicle in which the victim and Grissom were last seen.

Staff writer Ben Wright contributed to this report.

