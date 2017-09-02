Police nab two women on prostitution charges

The Special Operations Unit nabbed two women Friday afternoon on prostitution charges, Columbus police said Saturday.
The Columbus women were identified as Chandra Harris, 25, and Jamye Tarver, 36. Both were taken to the Muscogee County Jail and held for an 8:30 a.m. Thursday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
During an operation at 5 p.m. Friday, an undercover agent said Tarver agreed to perform oral sex for $20 at 28th Street and Garden Drive. Another agent said Harris agreed to perform the same act for $25 at Cusseta Road and 30th Avenue.
Comments