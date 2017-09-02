Officers looking out for unsafe and distracted drivers during holiday

If you’re getting on the road for that final road trip of the summer, law enforcement authorities will be looking for unsafe drivers during the Labor Day weekend.
Columbus Police Lt. Bill Rawn of the Patrol Services Division said higher gas prices from Hurricane Harvey may keep some people at home during the last holiday of the summer, but officers will be watching traffic on the roadways. Officers also will be looking for distracted drivers. “Distracted driving would be all the more reason to have to stop somebody,” he said.
The 78-hour weekend kicked off at 6 p.m. Friday and ends 11:59 p.m. Monday. During a similar travel period last year, the Georgia State Patrol investigated 10 deaths on the roadways. Troopers also arrested 320 people for driving under the influence while issuing 8,255 citations.
“If you have to travel this weekend, don’t forget safety,” Rawn said.
Col. Mark McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said state troopers will be on full patrols, actively looking for unsafe drivers to keep traffic crashes and fatalities as low as possible. “As you gather this weekend with family and friends to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, make safety a top priority,” he said.
Across the Chattahoochee River, the Alabama Secretary of Law Enforcement Agency Hal Taylor said safety is a top priority throughout the year, but it’s especially important during the extended holiday weekends when many are headed to the lake, beach or other warm weather attractions. Law enforcement efforts will include the national campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
Troopers also will join law enforcement partners across the state to conduct sobriety checks to remove impaired drivers from behind the wheel of vehicles and boats.
To fund overtime for additional troopers, grants administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Department of Transportation will be used during the safety campaign.
Labor Day Weekend Safety Tips
Do not drink and drive. If consuming alcohol is in your plans, designate a sober driver before you leave home. If you don’t have a designated driver, call a taxi, a rideshare, a friend, or family member to help you get home safely. Avoid boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Simply obey the law.
Buckle up — no matter how short the trip.
Obey the speed limit. Exceeding the speed limit reduces the amount of available time needed to avoid a crash.
Avoid distracted driving. Refrain from performing any activity that may take your focus off of the road, such as texting while driving.
Be courteous to other drivers. Stay alert of your surroundings and show common courtesy to other motorists and pedestrians on the roads.
Properly install child safety seats. Georgia law requires children under age 8 to be in either a car seat or booster seat suitable for their age, weight and height.
Do not leave children and pets in hot cars. Get in the habit of regularly checking the back seat and back floor area for children and animals, each time you exit your vehicle.
Avoid the water during inclement weather, particularly when it includes thunder and lightning.
Source: Georgia Department of Public Safety and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
