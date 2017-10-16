Man charged after nearly striking woman with vehicle on Buena Vista Road, police say

A 45-year-old man was arrested early Monday after he was accused of nearly striking a woman with a vehicle on Buena Vista Road, Columbus police said.
Kenneth Robins faces one count of aggravated assault in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Authorities were called to the 4500 block of Buena Vista Road around 12:05 a.m. Monday to investigate an incident. A police report states that Robins nearly hit a woman with a vehicle, but no further details were released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
