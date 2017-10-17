Man shot at officers as high-speed chase reached 100 mph, Columbus police say

A man allegedly fired several shots at officers Saturday night while leading them on a high-speed chase that reached up to 100 mph, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder Court.
Jesus Jimenez-Rivera, 31, and Cameron Workman, 19, were arrested after the incident ended without any serious injuries.
Columbus Police Officer David Rogers said he was among a group of officers who spotted Jimenez-Rivera driving 50 mph above the speed limit in the Victory Drive area around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He was recklessly weaving in and out of traffic in a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am, according to police.
Rogers said he and other officers were in unmarked vehicles. He said they attempted to get into marked vehicles to initiate a traffic stop, but none were available at the time.
Rogers said he and other uniformed officers stepped out of their unmarked vehicles and commanded the driver to stop when the Pontiac reached a stop light near Fort Benning Drive and South Lumpkin Road.
Police said Jimenez-Rivera then put the vehicle in reverse and fled at a high speed. They alerted radio dispatch, which then gave patrol officers in the area a description of the vehicle.
The officers followed the Pontiac in their unmarked patrol vehicles as the Pontiac headed into the Oakland Park neighborhood.
“We were at a safe distance behind the vehicle when one round was fired from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” Rogers testified. “You could clearly see the muzzle flash and smoke coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle.”
Officials said additional shots were fired from the driver’s side as officers maintained a safe distance away from the vehicle. Jimenez-Rivera allegedly drove up to 100 mph as another officer in a marked patrol vehicle joined the pursuit.
Rogers said Jimenez-Rivera ran several stop lights and a stop sign before colliding with another vehicle. He allegedly ran from the car and fell to the ground.
Rogers said an officers held Jimenez-Rivera at gunpoint and the suspect grabbed the barrel of the weapon in an attempt to steal it from the officer. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Workman, who authorities identified as a passenger in the Pontiac, was also arrested on the scene.
Officials said they found two digital scales, needles, special federal ammunition and four spent 9 mm shell casings on the scene. A 9 mm firearm was found in the driver’s seat, according to police.
Jimenez-Rivera pleaded not guilty to three counts each of aggravated assault on a police officer and running a red light, two counts of reckless driving and one count each of reckless conduct, possession of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, removing a firearm from law enforcement, fleeing to elude, hit-and-run, obstruction, discharging a firearm nearly a public highway, failure to signal, aggressive driving, suspended registration, no proof of insurance and running a stop sign.
He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling more than $180,000.
Workman pleaded not guilty to possession of drug-related objects and obstruction. He waived his preliminary hearing and was given bonds totaling $500.
Judge Julius Hunter bound both cases to Superior Court.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
