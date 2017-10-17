Family of 3-year-old who fell into grease trap accepting donations for funeral costs

The family of the 3-year-old who died after falling into a grease trap Saturday afternoon near an Auburn Bruster’s Real Ice Cream has created an account on the YouCaring website to raise money for her funeral expenses.
The YouCaring page indicates that more than $15,000 has been donated to the family of Sadie Grace Andrews, who was playing with her two siblings before the deadly incident.
“I know funeral costs will be exorbitant and the family is under a tremendous amount of grief right now,” Chad Vermillion, Andrews’ uncle, stated on the YouCaring page. “If you find it in your hearts would you consider donating whatever you feel led? The body of Christ is powerful when we act together and if we can help alleviate their burden let's do so.”
Auburn police said they were called to the Bruster’s Real Ice Cream at 2172 East University Ave. around 1 p.m. Saturday to find a missing child at Bruster’s.
Andrews was missing for five to 10 minutes before she was found unresponsive in the 6-foot-deep grease trap. Members of her family and Bruster’s employees were performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived on the scene, according to police.
She was rushed to the East Alabama Medical Center, where Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said she was pronounced dead at 1:28 p.m.
Officials said video evidence shows the girl playing with her two siblings before apparently falling through a lid covering one of the grease traps on the property.
Harris said Saturday night that no foul play was suspected.
To donate to the Andrews’ family, click here.
