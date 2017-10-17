Officer smelled marijuana coming from moving car before $3,500 drug bust, police say

An officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a moving vehicle before more than $3,500 worth of drugs were found in the car, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Troy Gray and Samuel Harold, both 56, were identified as the occupants in the vehicle where officials said they found meth, heroin and marijuana. They were taken into custody at Springfield Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.
Columbus Police Cpl. Vincent Lockhart and Cpl. Mari Menendez were near North Lumpkin Road around 12:21 a.m. Sunday when another officer informed them over the radio of a driver failing to stay in his lane on Cusseta Road. There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, police said.
Lockhart said he and Menendez spotted the vehicle without a tag light near Springfield Avenue. The driver, who was later identified as Harold, allegedly failed to signal before turning onto North Lumpkin Road.
They tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Harold continued for about 200 yards before stopping at Springfield Crossing Apartments at 3320 North Lumpkin Road.
Officials said Gray was in the passenger seat of the vehicle where officials said they found $2,390 worth of meth, $750 worth of crack cocaine, $210 worth of heroin, $230 worth of marijuana and a handgun.
Gray and Harold pleaded not guilty to possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijauana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Harold pleaded not guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no tag light and improper turn. They were ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the cases over to Superior Court.
