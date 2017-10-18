Crime

Officials warn public about scammers posing as Muscogee County sheriff’s deputies

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 12:26 PM

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made a statement on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon warning the public about scammers posing as deputies.

The offenders call residents asking them to pay money to avoid being arrested on a warrant. It’s a reoccurring issue.

“The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office will NEVER call you and ask you to pay money to avoid a warrant for your arrest,” the agency stated on their Facebook page.

To reach the jail, call 706-653-4225.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

