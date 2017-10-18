Special to the Ledger-Enqurier
Special to the Ledger-Enqurier
Special to the Ledger-Enqurier

Crime

Gunman robs Hot Wings Express on Buena Vista Road

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 18, 2017 1:14 PM

Columbus police are searching for the unidentified gunman in Tuesday night’s robbery at Hot Wings Express.

At least two people were in the business at the time, but no was injured during the incident.

Officials were called to the Hot Wings Express at 3366 Buena Vista Road around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery. A young man dressed in a camouflage jacket aimed a gun at employees and demanded money before leaving with cash.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t given in the report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

    Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in cocaine, fleeing to elude police, obstruction of a police officer, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, improper backing and possession of drug related objects after his 3:30 p.m. arrest at 1751 Williams.

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine
Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine 1:12

Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

View More Video