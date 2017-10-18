Gunman robs Hot Wings Express on Buena Vista Road

Columbus police are searching for the unidentified gunman in Tuesday night’s robbery at Hot Wings Express.
At least two people were in the business at the time, but no was injured during the incident.
Officials were called to the Hot Wings Express at 3366 Buena Vista Road around 8:22 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the armed robbery. A young man dressed in a camouflage jacket aimed a gun at employees and demanded money before leaving with cash.
A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t given in the report.
