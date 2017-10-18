Ex-Harris County deputy faces sentencing on sexual assault convictions

The fate of a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy convicted in August of two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody is in the hands of a Superior Court judge.

The sentencing hearing for Thomas Carl Pierson is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Harris County courthouse in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters.

Pierson was convicted on Aug. 30 of eight counts and Peters, under Georgia law, will have wide discretion in the sentencing. The sentence could be as little as one year in prison or as lengthy as 81 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Bill Lisenby Jr., the lead prosecutor, would not say on Monday what he was going to ask Peters to do.

Defense attorney Bernard S. Brody of Atlanta, who specializes in sex offense allegations, could not be reached for comment.

Before Lisenby or Brody entered the case, there was a plea offer on the table that Pierson did not accept, according to testimony that came out in a pretrial hearing two days before the trial began. The state offered Pierson 25 years, 18 to serve if he would enter a guilty plea to a sodomy charge. That offer came off the table prior to the trial.

The nine-woman, three-man jury deliberated for more than seven hours over two days before reaching a decision. The case included testimony from Pierson and the women of graphic details of the sexual encounter.

Two counts of sexual assault on a person in custody related to the same Feb. 14, 2016 traffic stop. The prosecution did not have to prove that either act was consensual, only that they happened. Pierson, who took the stand in his own defense, admitted under oath that he had a sexual encounter with the woman, but that it was consensual and not forced as she claimed.

One charge relates to touching the woman’s breast and the other involves oral sex. The defense argued the woman was not in custody, in part because Pierson turned off his blue lights and she followed his patrol vehicle down a dirt road. The woman told the jury she felt obligated to follow him because of his position and the fact it was a traffic stop.

Pierson was acquitted of the most serious charge, aggravated sodomy, in which a woman claimed he forced her to perform oral sex during that traffic stop.

He was facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted on the aggravated sodomy charge. He could still face between 1 and 25 years in prison on the each of the sexual assault on a person in custody charges. Whatever the sentence, the judge has the option to stack the sentences or run the terms concurrently.

The trial, which lasted more than a week, involved three victims that all alleged wrongdoing by the deputy in separate traffic stops between Sept. 12, 2015 and Feb. 14, 2016.

Pierson was convicted of the following:

▪ False imprisonment related to the same traffic stop in which the sexual encounter occurred. Pierson pulled over the woman and conducted a lengthy stop in which there was flirting on both sides. He told the woman if she wanted to continue, to turn down a road. She did not turn, and he used his blue light to pull her over about five miles down Ga. 85.

▪ Tampering with evidence related to that traffic stop. Pierson turned off his body microphone and the dash camera early in the second stop before the sexual encounter. The prosecution argued that, under Georgia law, he destroyed evidence by turning off the devices. The defense argued it was not evidence because it had yet to be collected.

▪ Two counts of violation of public oath stemming from the same traffic stops on Feb. 14, 2016. The prosecution argued that Pierson’s actions as seen on the videos introduced in the case constituted violation of oath. The defense, using a technicality, admitted Pierson was in violation of his oath, but should not be held accountable because the former deputy had not signed the oath, which was given verbally, and that signature was not properly recorded.

▪ Two additional counts of violation of public oath related to the Sept. 12 and Oct. 19 traffic stops. The defense argued the same technicality used in three similar charges.

In addition to being found not guilty on the aggravated sodomy charge, Pierson also was acquitted on three other charges: sexual battery related to the traffic stop where the sexual encounter occurred and two counts of stalking related to women in the other two stops.