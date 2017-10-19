More Videos

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 2:45

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Bank manager stole $2,000 from vault at SunTrust, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 19, 2017 01:06 PM

A bank teller manager allegedly stole $2,000 from the SunTrust vault on First Avenue, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Erin Hodgson, 46, pleaded not guilty to theft by taking. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police received an email on Sept. 19 from the lead internal investigator at the SunTrust at 1246 First Ave. It included a case file stating that $2,000 was missing from the bank.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The investigator told police that the bank conducted two transfers totaling $10,000 in mid July. About three days later, they noticed a discrepancy in the balance that a teller produced and the vault balance.

Police said Hodgson, the bank teller manager at the time, checked the balance sheets and signed off on them. When asked about the discrepancies, she allegedly accused the teller of making an error on the transfers.

Jennings said he reviewed surveillance video of Hodgson going into the vault on July 17 to remove cash. She is seen picking up two stacks of cash, but leaving the vault with only one in her hand, according to police.

Jennings said freeze frames from the surveillance shows a stack of $2,000 in cash hidden under the defendant’s dress.

“He pulled the picture in close on the camera,” Jennings told the court. “At that time, you can see an outline of the money and you can tell it’s a stack of money. You can see the band around the money.”

Jennings said she admitted to “violating company policy by taking the money.”

Warrants were issued for her arrest, and she was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at her St. Francis home.

SunTrust Bank declined to comment Thursday morning when asked about the incident.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Pause
What to do if you've been in a car accident 1:09

What to do if you've been in a car accident

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality 3:08

Piedmont Healthcare merger with Columbus Regional moves closer to reality

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser 0:57

Potters make hundreds of pots for Empty Bowl fund raiser

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder 2:43

Spotlight on Supercharged Beverage founder

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 2:45

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors 1:25

Local businesses defy the snow and open their doors

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship 2:10

Alabama celebrates its College Football Playoff National Championship

  • Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

    A man facing trial on murder charges in a 2014 fatal shooting triggered by a birthday party fight pleaded to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. Now 27, Otis James Perry pleaded guilty in the Dec. 1. 2014, death of Marquise Alante Shivers, who was shot twice during a dispute around 10 p.m. at 4006 Sixth Ave., where friends had gathered for a birthday celebration. Perry pleaded right before the case was to go to trial, as attorneys had spent Monday picking a jury. He first huddled in the courtroom with about 10 relatives to discuss whether to plea or let the trial proceed with opening statements.

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

View More Video