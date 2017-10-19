Bank manager stole $2,000 from vault at SunTrust, Columbus police say

A bank teller manager allegedly stole $2,000 from the SunTrust vault on First Avenue, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Erin Hodgson, 46, pleaded not guilty to theft by taking. She was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $5,000.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police received an email on Sept. 19 from the lead internal investigator at the SunTrust at 1246 First Ave. It included a case file stating that $2,000 was missing from the bank.
The investigator told police that the bank conducted two transfers totaling $10,000 in mid July. About three days later, they noticed a discrepancy in the balance that a teller produced and the vault balance.
Police said Hodgson, the bank teller manager at the time, checked the balance sheets and signed off on them. When asked about the discrepancies, she allegedly accused the teller of making an error on the transfers.
Jennings said he reviewed surveillance video of Hodgson going into the vault on July 17 to remove cash. She is seen picking up two stacks of cash, but leaving the vault with only one in her hand, according to police.
Jennings said freeze frames from the surveillance shows a stack of $2,000 in cash hidden under the defendant’s dress.
“He pulled the picture in close on the camera,” Jennings told the court. “At that time, you can see an outline of the money and you can tell it’s a stack of money. You can see the band around the money.”
Jennings said she admitted to “violating company policy by taking the money.”
Warrants were issued for her arrest, and she was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at her St. Francis home.
SunTrust Bank declined to comment Thursday morning when asked about the incident.
