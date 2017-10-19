Intoxicated man flashed customers at Chevron on Macon Road, police say

An intoxicated man allegedly flashed and harassed customers early Friday at the Chevron gas station on Macon Road, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Keith Tanelli Jernigan, 34, pleaded not guilty to public indecency and possession of marijuana and guilty to disorderly while intoxicated. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $750.
Judge Julius Hunter sentenced him to five days on the disorderly charge and credited for time served. The other charges were waived to State Court.
Columbus police were called to the Chevron at 3161 Macon Road around 8:23 a.m. Friday to check on a man exposing himself and harassing customers.
Cpl. Christopher Snipes said officers found the man, who was later identified as Jernigan, on the scene. He allegedly smelled of alcohol.
Authorities said he was in possession of $8 worth of marijuana when they took him into custody.
