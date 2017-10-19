Keith Jernigan
Keith Jernigan
Keith Jernigan

Crime

Intoxicated man flashed customers at Chevron on Macon Road, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 19, 2017 2:27 PM

An intoxicated man allegedly flashed and harassed customers early Friday at the Chevron gas station on Macon Road, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Keith Tanelli Jernigan, 34, pleaded not guilty to public indecency and possession of marijuana and guilty to disorderly while intoxicated. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $750.

Judge Julius Hunter sentenced him to five days on the disorderly charge and credited for time served. The other charges were waived to State Court.

Columbus police were called to the Chevron at 3161 Macon Road around 8:23 a.m. Friday to check on a man exposing himself and harassing customers.

Cpl. Christopher Snipes said officers found the man, who was later identified as Jernigan, on the scene. He allegedly smelled of alcohol.

Authorities said he was in possession of $8 worth of marijuana when they took him into custody.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

    Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of trafficking in cocaine, fleeing to elude police, obstruction of a police officer, a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, improper backing and possession of drug related objects after his 3:30 p.m. arrest at 1751 Williams.

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine
Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine 1:12

Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

View More Video