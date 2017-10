More Videos 1:29 Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine Pause 6:37 Watch the dash cam video of the incident that led to charges against a former Harris County deputy 2:57 Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 1:31 Police operate third distracted driving sting along Victory Drive 1:12 Hearing continued for one of two men charged with trafficking in cocaine 4:51 Family of Columbus man found dead in his backyard remember him as being rich at heart 1:38 Investigator gives gruesome details about fatal shooting on Double Churches Road 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:59 Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 20 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer