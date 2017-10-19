Man charged with assault on police officer after traffic stop

More than a week after a traffic stop on Nina Street, a 23-year-old Columbus man is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and other traffic offenses, police said.
Wayne Johnson surrendered to authorities for outstanding warrants at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Safety Center. He also was charged with one count of obstruction, speeding, reckless driving, no seat belt, laying drag, possession of marijuana, abandonment of a controlled substance and a turn signal. He was taken to the Muscogee County Jail and later released on bond.
In a report, police said the charges stem from an Oct. 10 incident at the corner of Nina Street and 17th Avenue. Police officer Jeremy Gilmer and another officer initiated a traffic stop on Johnson’s vehicle at 7:55 a.m .
Gilmer is identified as the victim in the assault on a police officer.
