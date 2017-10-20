Authorities trying to identify woman found dead near roadway

Chambers and Lee county sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a woman who was found dead Friday morning alongside a roadway.
Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to Chambers County Road 25 after a motorist found a body on the road.
Deputies arrived and found a black woman who appeared to have suffered from a gunshot wound. The passing motorist told deputies the body was discovered near the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 173.
The identity of the woman has not been determined at this time. The body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for identification and an autopsy.
If you have any information in reference to this case, contact Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
