Man charged with attempted murder in late-night club shooting

A 33-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was shot at a Chambers County club in early October.
Chambers County deputies said they were called to the Sportsman’s Club on County Road 160 in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. When deputies arrived, they located a male suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshots wounds.
The victim was transported by EMS to East Alabama Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
Chavis Montay Story of Valley, Ala., was arrested Thursday at 1:40 p.m. and charged with attempted murder.
The case is still under investigation. If anyone has information in reference to this case, contact Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
