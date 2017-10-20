More Videos

  Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

    Stacey Jackson, the defense attorney representing Marcus Terrell Marshall,33, of Columbus, answers a few questions from the media Friday morning after a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Kenneth James,49, of Phenix City. Both men were arrested October 16 and have been charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Stacey Jackson, the defense attorney representing Marcus Terrell Marshall,33, of Columbus, answers a few questions from the media Friday morning after a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Kenneth James,49, of Phenix City. Both men were arrested October 16 and have been charged with trafficking in cocaine. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer
Crime

Men moved $1.2 million in cocaine from Mercedes to BMW before delivering it, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2017 11:51 AM

A man put $1.2 million worth of cocaine into another man’s BMW Monday afternoon before the two delivered it to an undercover agent at the Welcome Center, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City pleaded not guilty to trafficking cocaine and possession of a drug-related objects. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail after being denied bond on the trafficking charge.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

James’ hearing was held two days after co-defendant Marcus Marshall pleaded not guilty to the same charges in addition to one count each of fleeing to elude police, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper backing.

Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren said Marshall, 33, made an agreement to deliver 10 kilograms of cocaine to undercover agent at the Welcome Center Monday afternoon.

  • Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

    A monthlong investigation by the Columbus Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit and the Special Operations Unit has led to the seizure of $1 million worth of cocaine, $24,000 in cash, two vehicles and assorted guns, Police Chief Ricky Boren said Tuesday. Two men are charged in connection with the ongoing investigation, the chief said. They were identified as Kenneth James, 49, of Phenix City and Marcus Terrell Marshall, 33, of Columbus.

James allegedly drove to the nearby Microtel Inn in his 2001 Mercedes Benz S-5Z shortly after the agreement was made to meet the co-defendant. Agents said they saw him take a box of 11.82 kilograms of cocaine (street value of approximately $1.2 million) from the trunk of his vehicle and place it into Marshall’s 2011 BMW X5.

The two then went to the Welcome Center at 1751 Williams Road, where officials said they delivered the drugs to an undercover agent.

Marshall allegedly fled from police when he arrived at the scene and locked the doors of his vehicle. He also backed up and hit an occupied vehicle, according to police.

Marshall and James were taken into custody at the Welcome Center around 3:30 p.m., before any exchange could be made.

Officials then searched Marshall’s home, where said they found $24,000 worth of cash and four guns. The Mercedes was also seized.

Boren announced Tuesday in a news conference that the arrests were the result of a month-long investigation they launched on Sept. 30 with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

