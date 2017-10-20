Anne Brown
Columbus woman charged after 4 children found alone at apartment

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2017 1:31 PM

A Columbus woman was charged Thursday morning after four children were found alone in her Matilda Lane apartment, authorities said.

Anne Marie Brown, 27, faces four counts of reckless conduct. She is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

Columbus police were called to Brown’s apartment at 3308 Matilda Lane around 8:05 a.m. Thursday to check on four children who were left alone. An arrest report states that the children were unsupervised for several hours, but another police report indicates that the incident happened between 6 and 8 a.m.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

