Crime

Man pleads not guilty to posing as Columbus police officer at hotel

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2017 2:37 PM

A man falsely identified himself as a Columbus police officer after he was told to leave the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in July, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Matthew James Waller, 30, pleaded not guilty to impersonating a police officer and criminal trespassing. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under bonds totaling $850.

Columbus police officer Summer Wilson was called to the Colony Inn at 4300 Victory Drive around 3:30 p.m. July 13 to give advice.

The property owner told Waller on July 12 to stay away from the hotel after he started “causing problems” with people in the maintenance department. He told Waller not to return again and the man allegedly became irate.

“When Waller became irate, the (property owner) told Waller he would call the police,” an officer testified. “Waller responded, ‘Call the police. I don’t care. I am the police.’”

Officials said he was dressed in a gray t-shirt with Columbus Police Department written on it at the time.

The following day, he allegedly returned to the property wearing the same shirt. He left when he was told to leave the hotel, authorities said.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

