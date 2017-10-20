Crime

Man accused of obstructing justice with false ID in Russell County

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 20, 2017 5:42 PM

A man was taken into custody Thursday in Russell County on a charge of obstructing justice using a false identity, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office said Friday on its Facebook page.

The suspect was identified as Reginald Miller and held in the Russell County Jail. He also is charged with one count each of possession of marijuana first degree, bringing stolen property into the state, attempting to elude on foot and carrying a pistol without a license.

The time of his arrest and the location were not listed.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

    Stacey Jackson, the defense attorney representing Marcus Terrell Marshall,33, of Columbus, answers a few questions from the media Friday morning after a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder's Court for Kenneth James,49, of Phenix City. Both men were arrested October 16 and have been charged with trafficking in cocaine.

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond
Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:51

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine
Accused-killer preacher's frantic 911 call: 'She shot herself in the head!' 4:31

Accused-killer preacher's frantic 911 call: 'She shot herself in the head!'

View More Video