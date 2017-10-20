Man accused of obstructing justice with false ID in Russell County

A man was taken into custody Thursday in Russell County on a charge of obstructing justice using a false identity, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office said Friday on its Facebook page.
The suspect was identified as Reginald Miller and held in the Russell County Jail. He also is charged with one count each of possession of marijuana first degree, bringing stolen property into the state, attempting to elude on foot and carrying a pistol without a license.
The time of his arrest and the location were not listed.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
