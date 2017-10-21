Outstanding Teen talks to Junior Marshals about smoking, tobacco

In an attempt to steer youth from smoking and tobacco, Northside High School junior Abria Birge told a group of Junior Marshals how 40 years of smoking affected her grandmother’s life.
Abria also serves as Miss Rockdale County’s Outstanding Teen 2017 and her platform is “Teens Against Tobacco.” She was guest speaker Saturday for more than 30 youth who turned out for the opening monthly meeting of the Junior Marshal Program on the Government Center’s plaza . Focusing on citizen, leadership, education, fun and teamwork or CLEFT, the two-year mentoring program is taught in each Muscogee County Middle School.
Abria, the daughter of Latoria and Willie Jackson and Greg and Sheila Birge, turned 17 on Saturday and recalled the story about her grandmother, who was a model. Because of problems at home, her grandmother started smoking cigarettes and marijuana as a teen. Forty years later, she was diagnosed with lung disease and eventually lung cancer, Abria said.
The doctor caught the cancer early and removed the tumor but her grandmother still has difficulty breathing with chronic, obstructive, pulmonary disease or COPD.
“Her situation affected her children, grandchildren and those who loved her,” Abria said. “Choices not only affect you but they affect people around you, your family and your friends. Choose to be a leader, not a follower of the crowd. Trust me. “
Even when she is at school, students talk about marijuana, Abria said. “Want to smoke a blunt,” a student would ask, she said. “I got a blunt last night. It’s so relaxing.”
Marijuana is already in high schools, middle schools and now it’s in the elementary schools, she said. “It is not ok to smoke weed,” Abria said. “It affects thinking skills and writing function. Marijuana also is a getaway drug.”
Muscogee Marshal Greg Countryman has operated the Junior Marshal Program since 2005 when he took office . Over the last 12 years, it has served more than 1,600 children and none have experienced problems with truancy, teen violence, pregnancy or anything that normal teens would go through.
“If we don’t develop our children at a young age, then who will,” the marshal asked? “Here in the marshal’s office, we take a keen interest in our children. You are the leaders of the future. We take our development very, very seriously.”
During the school year, the program is managed by Cpl. Ezekiel Byrd. The children take part in a mock trial in Superior Court and partner with Columbus State University to learn about cyber security.
“If they can become a doctor, lawyer or mayor, they have to have the information to change,” Byrd said.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
