Man accused of molesting young girl at east Columbus home

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 21, 2017 4:51 PM

A Columbus man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon to face an aggravated child molestation charge, the Special Victims Units of the Columbus Police Department said.

John Williamson, 35, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. and also charged with one count each of sodomy and misdemeanor simple battery. He is held without bond in the Muscogee County Jail for a 9 a.m. Monday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

Police said the charges stem from a 2:10 a.m. fight at a home near Buena Vista Road. At the scene, a witness told police a sexual assault also had occurred at the home. Williamson is accused of performing a sex act with a girl under age 16.

Williamson had left the scene by the time police arrived but was taken into custody a few hours later, police said.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

