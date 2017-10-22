Police investigating Saturday night shooting near Cusseta Package Store

Columbus police are investigating a shooting Saturday night near the Cusseta Package Store on 23rd Avenue.
An official report says the shooting took place around 9:30 p.m.
The victim told officers he was at a phone booth when he was attacked and began to run. He said he was struck by bullets in the elbow, foot and thigh.
He went to Midtown Medical Center for treatment.
His condition is unknown but the wounds were not considered to be life- threatening.
There were no details about the motive for the shooting or about a suspect.
Anyone with information should contact Columbus police.
