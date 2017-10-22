People on Manassas Drive report hearing shots fired

Columbus police were dispatched to Manassas Drive Saturday afternoon in response to hearing shots being fired.
According to an official report, eight people heard the shots.
The case is under investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
October 22, 2017 11:53 AM
Columbus police were dispatched to Manassas Drive Saturday afternoon in response to hearing shots being fired.
According to an official report, eight people heard the shots.
The case is under investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments