Officials identify woman found dead near roadway

Officials with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the woman found dead Friday morning alongside a roadway near County Road 25.
Authorities said she was identified as 47-year-old Tammie Christina Blount of Opelika, who authorities said was last seen alive Thursday in a white Ford Taurus.
Blount’s body was found early Friday at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 173. Deputies with the Lee County and Chambers County sheriff’s offices responded to the scene, but they initially weren’t able to identify her.
Her cause of death has yet to be determined.
Anyone with information about Blount’s whereabouts Thursday afternoon is encouraged to call the Chambers County Sheriffs Office at 334-864-4333 or 334-864-4300. Callers may also reach the Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
