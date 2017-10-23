Columbus man pleads not guilty to trying to hit woman with car at McDonald’s

A man tried to hit a woman with a car Oct. 16 at the McDonald’s on Buena Vista Road after a dispute, according to testimony Monday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Kenneth Robins, 45, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail under a $15,000 bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus Police Cpl. Eric Page was called to the Starmount Plaza Shopping Center at 4005 Buena Vista Road to investigate a dispute.
A woman told police that she got into an argument with Robins in his vehicle, where he struck her in the back of the head multiple times and threatened to kill her. She left his vehicle and walked to the McDonald’s at 4121 Buena Vista Road.
A witness said the woman was standing near the curb in the restaurant parking lot when Robins drove directly toward her at about 15 mph. The victim injured her leg trying to jump out of the way of the vehicle, according to police.
“The vehicle stopped just before he hit the curb, but she had jumped out of the way before he hit it,” Page told the court. “Had she not moved, she would have been hit.”
He continued to follow her as she walked away from McDonald’s. Page said he saw the incident on a surveillance video.
Robins told police that he was just following the woman to get her back into his car.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
