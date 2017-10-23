Bryan McLeod
Auburn man charged with rape

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 4:29 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala., have arrested a 32-year-old Auburn man and charged him with rape.

In an official report, police say Bryan Preston McLeod raped a 21-year-old woman on June 5.

He was arrested on Oct. 20. and taken to the Lee County Jail where he has a $100,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a residence onMagnolia Avenue.

A woman reported that she was sexually assaulted, while incapacitated, by McLeod who was an acquaintance.

Police say an investigation by Auburn Police developed McLeod as a suspect; forensic evidence also identified him as the individual responsible for sexually assaulting the victim.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for rape first degree and he was taken into custody with the assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

