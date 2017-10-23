More Videos

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime

Woman charged with neglect after not helping 100-year-old mom get in bed, police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 5:48 PM

A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after she neglected her 100-year-old mother and left her lying in her own urine, Columbus police said.

Debra Pastuszynski, 63, faces one count of neglect of an elderly or disabled person. She was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Columbus police were called to the 700 block of Crockett Drive around 5:22 p.m. Sunday to conduct a welfare check.

Pastuszynski allegedly didn’t help her 100-year-old mother back into bed when she ended up on the floor. She also didn’t provide her with “the proper nutrients,” according to a police report.

The woman was lying in her own urine, authorities added.

Officials have yet to clarify how long the woman was on the floor or how she got there.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

