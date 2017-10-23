Suspect fought man who caught him molesting girl, Columbus police say

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:51

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

  • What happens in a rape kit exam?

    A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. John Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Crime

Suspect fought man who caught him molesting girl, Columbus police say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 23, 2017 6:01 PM

A man fought a 19-year-old who caught him molesting a girl early Saturday in a residence near Floyd Road, according to testimony Monday in a Columbus Recorder’s Court.

John Williamson, 35, pleaded not guilty to aggravated child molestation, sodomy, simple battery and another sexual assault charge. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.

Columbus police were called to a residence within a mile of Floyd Road around 2:15 a.m. Saturday to investigate a fight.

Cpl. Mark Scruggs said a 19-year-old man got into physical altercation with Williams after he walked in on Williams molesting a girl in a bedroom. The suspect left the area before authorities arrived on the scene.

Williams was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Georgia Drive. Officials found him after Gil’s Auto Sales helped police track the vehicle he was seen driving.

During an interview with police, Williams allegedly admitted to engaging in a sexual act with the child.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide 2:58

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

Pause
Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd 2:14

Family of victim in Henson Drive homicide says he ran with bad crowd

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:38

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine 1:29

Detective talks about undercover officer making deal to buy $1.2 million worth of cocaine

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime 1:44

Attorney for suspect in burglary ring says gang activity is slippery slope to life of crime

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond 2:04

Attorney for one of two men charged with cocaine discusses possibility of client making bond

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine 1:51

Mother asks for prayer after son pleads not guilty to trafficking $1.2 million in cocaine

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive 0:46

Hearing continued for man charged in fatal shooting Wickham Drive

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow 2:52

Maj. Gil Slouchick addresses drugs and the crimes that follow

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

  • Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

    Superior Court Judge Gil McBride had set an Oct. 30 trial date for Raheam Gibson, Rufus Burks and Jervarceay Tapley, but defense attorneys in a pretrial hearing Monday persuaded the judge they could not be prepared by then.

Judge postpones trial in brutal 2016 Upatoi triple homicide

View More Video