Suspect fought man who caught him molesting girl, Columbus police say

A man fought a 19-year-old who caught him molesting a girl early Saturday in a residence near Floyd Road, according to testimony Monday in a Columbus Recorder’s Court.
John Williamson, 35, pleaded not guilty to aggravated child molestation, sodomy, simple battery and another sexual assault charge. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to Superior Court.
Columbus police were called to a residence within a mile of Floyd Road around 2:15 a.m. Saturday to investigate a fight.
Cpl. Mark Scruggs said a 19-year-old man got into physical altercation with Williams after he walked in on Williams molesting a girl in a bedroom. The suspect left the area before authorities arrived on the scene.
Williams was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Georgia Drive. Officials found him after Gil’s Auto Sales helped police track the vehicle he was seen driving.
During an interview with police, Williams allegedly admitted to engaging in a sexual act with the child.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments