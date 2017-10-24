Amanda Warrior and Ramia Tyson (left to right)
Amanda Warrior and Ramia Tyson (left to right)

Two allegedly found with $2,400 in Ecstacy, 30 gummy candies laced with THC

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 12:42 PM

Two women were charged after authorities found $2,475 worth of Ecstacy and 30 gummy candies laced with THC early Tuesday during a traffic stop near Rigdon Road, according to Columbus police.

Amanda Mata Warrior, 31, and Ramia Allese Tyson, 20, face one count each of possession of Ecstacy with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. They were placed in the Muscogee County Jail to wait an 8 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

An officer said he pulled Warrior over after he saw her driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Malibu without a functioning tag light around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Benner Avenue. He allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijauana coming from the car where Tyson was a passenger.

Police said they found 99 Ecstacy pills and 30 gummy candies laced with THC (street value of $750) in the vehicle. A marijuana grinder was in Warrior’s purse and an additional one was in the Tyson’s diaper bag, according to an arrest report.

Warrior allegedly told police that the candies, which were packaged in plastic baggies, were laced with THC. She was also cited for driving without a functional tag light.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

