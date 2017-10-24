More Videos

  Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch

    Trelise Glanton treated her 25-year-old nephew Nathan Johnson like he was her son. "He's my baby," Glanton said. "He loved life."

Trelise Glanton treated her 25-year-old nephew Nathan Johnson like he was her son. "He's my baby," Glanton said. "He loved life." Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer
Trelise Glanton treated her 25-year-old nephew Nathan Johnson like he was her son. "He's my baby," Glanton said. "He loved life." Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

Crime

Columbus man accused of killing dad in front of kids charged in another fatal shooting

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 24, 2017 4:24 PM

The man accused of killing a father in front of his three children in August has been charged in another father in a Columbus shooting, authorities said.

Brandon Senior, 31, faces murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He remains in the Muscogee County Jail without bond, where he awaits his 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Senior was charged in the death of 26-year-old Nathan Johnson, a father of three who expecting a fourth child when he was shot around 9:34 p.m. Aug. 20 on his front porch at 2229 Eighth St. He was rushed to Midtown Medical Center, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he was pronounced dead at 10:01 p.m.

No additional details about the shooting have been released.

  Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

    Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.

Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children

Brittany Moody remembers Tamir Harris during a Wednesday afternoon interview at the Harris family's Columbus home. Tamir Harris,33, was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a shooting near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and 35th Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:06 a.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton. Moody said she has children with Tamir Harris and is expecting another child by him. She was also there when he was shot and killed.

Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Trelise Glanton, the victim’s aunt, said he was outgoing, stylish and passionate about his children.

“He wasn’t a bad person more than people are in general, but he did his part,” said Glanton, who called Johnson by the nickname “T-bone.” “He was a good person. He didn’t deserve to die. He surely didn’t deserve to die like that at all.”

Senior, who is also known as “Chip,” was charged with Johnson’s death about two months after he pleaded not guilty to murder in Columbus Recorder’s Court to the Aug. 22 shooting in the 3600 block of Fourth Avenue. Authorities said he killed 33-year-old Tamir Harris execution-style in front of his three children.

At the time of his death, Harris was the father of a dozen children with two children on the way. Brittany Moody, who is more than four months pregnant with his child, was in tears as she described the moment she saw him get shot in front of their 1-year-old daughter.

“He walked off like he didn’t give a d--n,” Moody told the Ledger-Enquirer the day following the shooting. “The way he looked at my baby daddy when he shot him, I couldn’t believe it.”

  Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue

    A large crowd gathered near Fourth Avenue and 35th Street where a man was shot to death Tuesday morning. Police were investigating the scene and SWAT team members worked to find a suspect possibly in a nearby home.

Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue

A large crowd gathered near Fourth Avenue and 35th Street where a man was shot to death Tuesday morning. Police were investigating the scene and SWAT team members worked to find a suspect possibly in a nearby home.

Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

