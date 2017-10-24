Woman, 100, left on floor for three days before police found her

A 100-year-old woman was on the bedroom floor of her Crockett Drive home for three days before police found the stricken woman and her daughter caring for her , police testified Tuesday in Recorder's Court.
Debra Pastuszynski , 63, pleaded not guilty to one count of neglect of elderly disabled adult during a 2 p.m. hearing before Judge Julius Hunter. Bond was set at $3,500 and Hunter bound the charge over to Muscogee Superior Court.
Police officer Dan Germoulus told the court that police were called to home in the 700 block of Crockett Drive for a welfare check about 5:22 p.m. Sunday. At the home, Pastuszynski said her mother was left on the floor after falling but she placed a blanket on top of her and attempted to feed her but she refused.
The woman’s skin appeared pale and a container of expired orange juice was on the dresser. The woman was on the floor in her own urine and the house smelled.
Pastuszynski has two other elderly sisters. One sent her son to the house but the daughter refused to let the man inside, the officer said. That’s when police were called.
The mother was transported to St. Francis Hospital where officials said she had been on a hard surface and also looked dehydrated.
Pastuszynski was represented by attorney Clark Adams of Columbus. She didn’t testify during the hearing.
Jason Pastuszynski, the suspect’s 35-year old son, said he works out of town and wasn’t there at the time of the incident. He was there on Saturday and saw his grandmother comfortable on the floor.
“Yes, she was on the floor but she was safe and she was comfortable,” he said outside the courtroom. “The urine thing had to have happened that day.”
The son said his mother has a pomeranian dog at the house. “The house smells because of that,” he said. “We got new carpet and it still smells. “
Jason said his mother has health problems with her back and is unable to lift his grandmother. “I was on the way there before this happened,” he said. “I had to come back in. I would get grandma and put her back to bed. When I stay there , grandma is going around the house and she is being grandma.”
The son and relatives said they have been discouraged to call authorities for help when their grandmother falls.
The son said he could help if he worked closer to home. “I live there but I work out of town,” the son said. “If I’m working close to town, I can stay at home. “
