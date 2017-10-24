Aunt of Columbus man shot 3 days after his birthday seeks justice

More Videos 5:42 Expert testifies about gang culture, colors during murder trial Pause 2:58 'My client, he deserves a fair trial': Attorneys discuss delay in brutal triple homicide 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 3:24 Columbus woman in shock after nephew killed on front porch 4:05 Pregnant woman describes moment man was killed in front of his 3 children 1:38 'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice 1:00 Watch: Fight breaks out on scene of deadly shooting near Fourth Avenue 0:24 Columbus Police investigating fatal overnight shooting on Young Avenue 0:13 Authorities surround homes on 32nd Street to search for suspect in shooting 1:50 'We all got our faults, but he still had a big heart,' family friend says of homicide victim Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'This world is not what it used to be:' Family of man killed on Wickam Drive seeks justice Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

Robynn Chavez, aunt to 26-year-old James Francesconi, spoke, about her nephew's kind spirit after a Recorder's Court hearing Monday morning. Chavez said she believes justice will be served, either through God or the courts, and the suspects will never be the same after shooting her nephew. Sarah Robinson srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com