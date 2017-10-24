Aunt of Columbus man shot 3 days after his birthday seeks justice

The aunt of the 26-year-old man who was shot on Wickam Drive three days after his birthday is praying for the murder suspect in the Aug. 15 Columbus shooting.
“I pray for these people, too, because they’ll never be the same again,” said Robynn Chavez, the victim’s aunt.
Columbus police found James Francesconi, also known as “Cali,” suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 15 in the driveway of his home at 228 Wickam Drive. He was shot while sitting in a car, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Francesconi was rushed to Midtown Medical Center, where he was on life support before he was pronounced dead two days later at 12:40 p.m.
Chavez said she was in her yard retrieving groceries from her vehicle when her father drove by and told her the devastating news.
“We really thought he would pull through,” she said. “We were really shocked when he died.”
Clayton Perry was charged with murder in the Wickam Drive shooting. Police said Perry is a member of the Zo’ Hannon gang, which is a subset of the Gangster Disciples. It is the largest gang in Columbus.
Perry was in custody Aug. 31 on charges stemming from a massive burglary ring when he blamed the Wickam Drive shooting on 18-year-old Tremaine Taylor, who was killed around 1:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Henson Drive.
Perry told detectives that Taylor had “money on his head from gang members here in Columbus for having been involved in the shooting of Mr. James Francesconi,” according to police.
Authorities said two people, including a Zo’ Hannon gang member, reported hearing Taylor and Perry speak about robbing and killing the 26-year-old man.
Chavez believe that the people responsible for her nephew’s death took advantage of his kindness when they killed him. Francesconi, a brother to 6-year-old girl, was known for his bright smile and gentle spirit.
“He was just trying to do him and be the best person he could,” she said. “All that know him, know that about him. Nobody has any mean words to say about him.”
Chavez said she has faith that justice will be served, but the reality is that it will never bring her nephew back to life. She hopes the community will come together to make a positive change in the lives of the young people who often times find themselves in violent situations.
“It’s never going to bring him back,” she said. “It will never change what happened, so I look to God and count on His justice.”
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
