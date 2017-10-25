Columbus man found with nearly $2,000 worth of Ecstasy, police say

A man was arrested after he was allegedly found with nearly $2,000 worth of Ecstasy early Tuesday at the intersection of Macon Road and Woodruff Farm Road, authorities said.
Scottie Hood, 28, faces one count each of possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, crossing the guard lines, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was ordered held in the Muscogee County Jail for an an 8 a.m. Thursday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were patrolling the area of Woodruff Road and Macon Road around 1:49 a.m. Tuesday when he came in contact with Hood.
Few details about the incident have been released, but authorities said Hood was in possession a handgun, $55 worth of marijuana, $364 worth of cocaine and $1,900 worth of Ecstasy.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments