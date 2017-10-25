Jubal D. Camp
Auburn teen charged with rape

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 25, 2017 2:38 PM

Police in Auburn, Ala. have arrested a teen on a felony warrant charging him with rape.

According to an official report, arrested on Tuesday was 18-year-old Jubal D. Camp.

The arrest stems from a reported sexual assault that occurred at a residence on Longleaf Drive on Oct. 8.

Police say the victim was an 18-year-old woman who knew Camp.

The woman said force was used.

Police say physical evidence gathered in an investigation positively identified Camp as the suspect.

Camp was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

