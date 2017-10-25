Appeals Court hears case of unarmed man hit with Taser 19 times

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

The jury will have to reach a verdict based largely on text messages prosecutors say the defendants exchanged June 15, 2016, the day Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. was shot through the back of the head at the Double Churches Road Park basketball court. Senior Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly said during his closing argument Wednesday afternoon that what the suspects meant in their texts is clear from the context and the actions that followed, and from what Clark later told police: First they plotted to rob and kill Dicks, and then they did. This is an excerpt from his closing argument.