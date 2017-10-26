Crime

Police seek identity of man accused of trying to use counterfeit money at Dollar General

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 26, 2017 12:06 PM

Authorities are trying to identify the man who allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at Dollar General on Pepperell Parkway, according to Opelika police.

Officials said it was a black man between 35 and 45 who tried to purchase items using the fake money at the Dollar General at 3706 Pepperell Parkway.

He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hat, short beard and white t-shirt with a logo on the front and black athletic pants, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

