Police seek identity of man accused of trying to use counterfeit money at Dollar General

Authorities are trying to identify the man who allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at Dollar General on Pepperell Parkway, according to Opelika police.
Officials said it was a black man between 35 and 45 who tried to purchase items using the fake money at the Dollar General at 3706 Pepperell Parkway.
He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hat, short beard and white t-shirt with a logo on the front and black athletic pants, according to police.
Anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers can remain anonymous.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
