Teen aimed gun at 2 students outside of East Columbus Magnet Academy, police say

A teen riding in an SUV aimed a gun at two students Monday afternoon outside of East Columbus Magnet Academy, authorities said.
They were able to escape the 3:20 p.m. incident without injuries.
A Columbus police officer was working part-time at Kendrick High School around 12 p.m. Wednesday when the principal informed him that someone aimed a pistol at two female students after school on Monday.
The girls said they were standing near East Columbus Magnet Academy with their friends. A teenage boy kept driving around that area in a black SUV that appeared to be of a newer model, the victims reported.
They said a black teen with low fade haircut was in the passenger seat of the vehicle dressed in a white tank top.
The driver stopped in front of them with the passenger window down. The passenger mentioned a girl by her first name and asked the victims if they knew her.
They said a girl with the same first name was standing outside of Kendrick High. That’s when the victims noticed what appeared to be the silhouette of a girl in the rear seat.
Officials said the driver went through the parking lot of Kendrick High School before returning back to where the victims were standing.
They said the girl they were looking for wasn’t there. The passenger then grabbed a pistol lying in his lap and aimed it at the victims, according to police.
Authorities said the gunman laughed and looked at the driver before saying, “Look. They are scared.” The driver continued to drive around the area before leaving.
The girls told police they didn’t recognize the teens as students at their school, but they appeared to be high-school age. Officials have yet to identify the suspects.
No further details concerning the incident have been released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments