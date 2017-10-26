Macon woman faces drug charges in case involving thefts from Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine

A 26-year-old woman from Macon, Ga., has been charged with 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance in Auburn, Ala.
According to a police report, Caroline Clarke Schroeder turned herself to Auburn police Thursday and was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility.
The arrest comes after an investigation that began in early October in which thefts were reported by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine on Wire Road.
The thefts of various types of controlled substrances occurred over several weeks.
Police say Schroeder was identified as the offender.
The case remains under investigation.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments