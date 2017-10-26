Disabled woman loses more than $211,000 to man posing as health care provider

A man posing as a health care provider is accused of unlawfully accepting $211,871 from a disabled woman at Magnolia Manor on Warm Springs Road, Columbus police said.
William Jason Robertson, 46, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 20 on outstanding warrants at his Nottingham Drive home. He was charged with one count each of exploitation of an elderly person and theft by deception. He was held in the Muscogee County Jail but was released Thursday on bond.
Police said the charges stem from an investigation launched on Aug. 2 after police learned that a woman at the Warm Springs Road facility may be a victim of financial exploitation of the elderly. The charges occurred sometime between July 29, 2014 and May 26, 2016.
Police said the 79-year-old woman is unable to care for herself. Robertson is accused of unlawfully portraying himself as a licensed home health care provider as the woman was deceived out of $180,177 under the business named Just 4 Families, $21,138 under the business name First Choice Homecare and $10,606 directly paid to Robertson.
