Mixed verdicts reached in Double Churches Park murder trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the Double Churches Road Park murder trial.

Jacquawn Clark was found not guilty of murder and guilty of armed robbery and criminal gang activity.

Derain Waller was found guilty of felony murder, armed robbery and of a felon in possession of a gun. He was found not guilty on the gang activity charge.

A’keveius Powell was found guilty of felony murder and armed robbery and not guilty on the gang activity charge.

After five hours of deliberation Thursday, jurors complained a lone holdout was keeping them from reaching a verdict. Judge William Rumer said the jury about 4:15 p.m. sent a written request to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate.

Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He told jurors to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9 and dismissed them for the day.

The three are charged in the June 15, 2016, fatal shooting of Demonde Donya Dicks Jr. at the park’s basketball court.

Prosecutors said text messages the three traded that day proved their intent to kill Dicks to get $40,000 they believed he had in a backpack. Defense attorneys argued the texts were insufficient and open to interpretation.

Authorities believe that Dicks was in the Atlanta gang “Sex Money Murder,” a subset of the Bloods, and that he came to Columbus to make a cocaine deal.

He caught a shuttle from the Atlanta airport to the Groome Transportation terminal off Fortson Road in north Columbus, arriving at 11:40 a.m. Surveillance video there showed him disembark with a black backpack.

Phone records show he called Clark, who came to pick him up about an hour later. They drove first to the Publix supermarket at 3201 Macon Road, where they picked up a $40 money order Clark needed to buy gas for the black Chevy Monte Carlo he had borrowed from a grandfather. Video showed them leaving the store at 1:13 p.m.

Then they went to a Family Dollar store on Floyd Road, and went inside at 1:28 p.m. to buy plastic wrap. Video there showed they were at the checkout when Dicks abruptly left, talking on his cell phone, while Clark completed the transaction.

Clark later told police that when he went outside, Dicks was in the parking lot talking to someone in a white Chevy Camaro. Dicks gave the plastic wrap to the car’s occupants and took some money he put in his backpack, Clark told officers.

Then they went to Bull Creek Apartments on Woodruff Farm Road to pick up Waller, Clark’s cousin, and stopped somewhere near Dawson Street and Cusseta Road to buy marijuana.

At 1:43 p.m., Waller texted Powell, who was home at Walden Pond Apartments, 7840 Moon Road: ““Diz man got 40 bands. He a murder homie. Gimme the green light.”

A minute later, Powell replied: “Green light shawty.”

To communicate without Powell overhearing them in the car, Clark and Waller also exchanged texts: “Let me do him,” Waller texted Clark at 1:45 p.m., to which Clark replied, “I’m ‘a let ya. Got to set it up tho. I’m supposed to be rollin’.”

At 1:47 p.m., Clark texted Waller, “Got to kill him tho,” to which Waller replied “IK” for “I know.”

Dicks had planned to go back to Groome to catch a shuttle home. Instead he, Clark and Waller went the park, about a mile from the Groome terminal, to smoke marijuana. Clark told police that’s where Waller shot Dicks from behind.

Clark and Waller grabbed the backpack, ran to the Monte Carlo and drove to Walden Pond Apartments to rendezvous with Powell, prosecutors said. Clark left the Monte Carlo there and called his mother to come pick him up. When he told her what happened, she drove him back to the park to talk to police.

Authorities allege the three suspects also are in the Bloods. Besides murder and armed robbery, they are charged with violating Georgia’s street gang prevention act.