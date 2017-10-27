Two found with $300 worth of meth during Columbus traffic stop, police say

A man and woman were arrested after authorities found more than $200 worth of meth and heroin Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on 13th Street, according to Columbus police.
Daniel McKay, 40, and Carey Chambers, 38, face drug charges stemming from the incident. They were booked into the Muscogee County Jail.
A Columbus police officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota Camry around 7 p.m. Wednesday after the driver allegedly failed to signal. He said he found $210 worth of heroin, $300 worth of meth and a syringe in the vehicle.
Chambers, who was identified as the driver, was charged with possession of a drug-related objects and possession of meth. She was also cited for failing to signal.
McKay, who was identified as the passenger, faces one count each of possession of drug-related objects, possession of heroin and possession of heroin.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments