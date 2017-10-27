Man charged after shooting at gun thief outside of Circle K, Columbus police say

A man was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly fired shots at an individual he accused of stealing his firearm outside of the Circle K on Fourth Street, according to Columbus police.
David Sjostrom, 20, was charged with reckless conduct and criminal trespassing in connection with the incident that ended without injuries. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail for an 8 a.m. Tuesday hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
Columbus police were called to the Circle K gas station at 215 Fourth St. around 7:02 p.m. Thursday to investigate a shooting.
Officials said Sjostrom met with someone from online to sell him a gun. That individual allegedly ran off with his weapon without paying him.
Sjostrom allegedly fired his Glock 43 pistol at the man. There were “several citizens in the immediate area who could have been harmed,” according to an arrest report.
The bullets shattered the window of the convenience store, causing $400 worth of damage. Additional details about the incident have yet to be released.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
