Crime

Smiths Station High School placed on lockdown after gunman enters home

By Ben Wright

October 27, 2017 4:08 PM

Smiths Station High School was placed on temporary lockdown Friday after a gunman dressed in all black entered a home more than a half-mile from the campus, Lee County authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:30 p.m. ET in the 3000 block of Lee Road 430. No one was injured and no shots were fired during the confrontation in the home, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said.

After a search by deputies and a K9 unit, Jones said the lockdown was lifted after the gunman wasn’t located in the area. The school was on temporary lockdown for about an hour and 15 minutes, the sheriff said.

Jones said the homeowner was alone when the man entered the home. Jones said it appears there was only one man to enter the home although there was a report of two individuals.

The armed man ran from the residence into a wooded area. “In an abundance of caution, we notified the school resource deputy who notified authorities and the decision was made to place the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure,” the sheriff said.

The lockdown was lifted after more than an hour of searching the area on Lee Road 430. “Once we were able to search the area and we had a K9 , we were not able to locate the individual,” he said. “We felt it was ok to notify the school there was not an immediate threat if there ever was one.”

The school went to secure area status before returning to the normal heightened awareness status, the lowest for security.

The sheriff’s office is still working on why the man ran from the house. “He did flee the residence without injuring anyone after a short confrontation,” he said.

The gunman was described as black with a medium build. He was dressed in all black and was armed with a hand gun.

Ben Wright: @bfwright87

