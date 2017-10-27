Crime

Selling iPhone on social media leads to five charged with robbery in Auburn , Ala.

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 27, 2017 6:12 PM

Five men from the Alexander City, Ala., area were jailed Thursday in Auburn after a person was robbed of an iPhone in the 100 block of East University Drive.

The suspects were identified as Gary D. Norris, 25; Jmekio S. Russell, 19; Malik I. Holtzclaw, 18; Rodney D. Carroll, 21 and Da’Jon A. Graham, 19. Each is charged with robbery first degree and held on $100,000 bond in the Lee County Jail.

The Auburn Police Division was called about 11 p.m. Thursday after a victim reported the robbery of an iPhone that was posted for sale on social media. Officers were given a description of the suspect vehicle, occupants and who allegedly took part in robbing the victim at gunpoint. During the investigation, police learned that the victim arranged to meet an individual about buying the iPhone.

The victim who sustained minor injuries was robbed at gunpoint after the parties met. Paramedics treated the victim at the scene.

In the area, officers observed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The occupants were identified as suspects in the robbery and taken into custody. Warrants were obtained by detectives and each was charged with robbery.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

