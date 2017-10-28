Woman accused of hurling shard of glass that left man limping after fight

A Columbus woman is accused of hurling a shard of glass that left an injured man limping late Friday on Grapevine Trail, police said.
Kyla Alexander, 25, was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. after a fight with a man inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Grapevine Trail. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.
The man was treated at Midtown Medical Center for his injuries.
Officer Sonny Wiseman said he found the victim limping after arriving at the apartment where Alexander and the man were engaged in a physical confrontation. A further investigation revealed that a glass table was broken during the fight. Alexander told police that she picked up a piece of glass and threw it at the man, cutting the back of his right calf.
The victim and suspect have children together but don’t live in the same apartment. Their children were at the scene when police arrived at the apartment.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576
