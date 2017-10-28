Woman accused of hurling shard of glass that left man limping after fight

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game 0:29

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie 1:44

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

M.L. Harris United Methodist Church having 145th Anniversary 3:11

M.L. Harris United Methodist Church having 145th Anniversary

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Woman accused of hurling shard of glass that left man limping after fight

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 28, 2017 11:25 AM

A Columbus woman is accused of hurling a shard of glass that left an injured man limping late Friday on Grapevine Trail, police said.

Kyla Alexander, 25, was taken into custody at 10:30 p.m. after a fight with a man inside an apartment in the 3200 block of Grapevine Trail. She was charged with one count of aggravated assault and held in the Muscogee County Jail for a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court.

The man was treated at Midtown Medical Center for his injuries.

Officer Sonny Wiseman said he found the victim limping after arriving at the apartment where Alexander and the man were engaged in a physical confrontation. A further investigation revealed that a glass table was broken during the fight. Alexander told police that she picked up a piece of glass and threw it at the man, cutting the back of his right calf.

The victim and suspect have children together but don’t live in the same apartment. Their children were at the scene when police arrived at the apartment.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department 2:57

Columbus police chief says $1 million cocaine bust is one of the largest by department

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street 0:24

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting on 41st Street

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game 0:29

Music in Motion: Watch as Carver percussionists bring rhythm to life at football game

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie 1:44

CSU to present Shakespeare like a 1980s movie

M.L. Harris United Methodist Church having 145th Anniversary 3:11

M.L. Harris United Methodist Church having 145th Anniversary

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video