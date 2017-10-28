FILE
Crime

Man dies after multiple gunshots in Phenix City

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

October 28, 2017 4:52 PM

The Phenix City Police Department has identified a man who died of multiple gunshots Saturday afternoon after a shooting on 23rd Court, authorities said.

Michael Alexander, 35, was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus after police were called to the 1100 block of 23rd Court to check on a person shot.

Russell Coroner Arthur Sumbry said the victim as pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m. of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at the hospital. Alexander’s body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences on Monday for an autopsy.

Police Lt. Darrell A”Skip” Lassiter said the death is under investigation as a homicide. No one has been arrested in connection with the death, the detective said.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

