Off-campus Berry College shooting leaves Columbus teen dead

One Columbus teenager is dead and another is in custody facing murder charges following an off-campus Saturday morning shooting at Berry College in Rome, Ga.
The shooting that left Joseph McDaniel, 19, of Columbus dead happened at 2:30 a.m. in a Rome apartment, multiple Atlanta news agencies have reported, citing police.
Ricket Carter III, 19, of Columbus and Troy Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, Ga., met with McDaniel in the apartment, where the victim was shot during an argument, Atlanta television station WSB reported.
Carter and Cokley have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of controlled substance, the report stated.
Berry College released the following statement:
“... With sorrow and regret, I share that Joseph McDaniel was shot and killed last night at an off-campus location on Old Summerville Road.
“Joseph was a third-year student at Berry studying business management. As a college community already mourning the loss of one of its students, this additional tragedy cuts deep. We grieve with Joseph’s family and friends. Students are encouraged to reach out to their Resident Advisors or Student Affairs staff members if they need assistance in connecting with a member of the Counseling Center or Chaplain’s staff.
“The police are investigating all leads regarding the circumstances of the shooting and more information will be provided at a later time.
“Our community has been remarkable in showing support and care for each other in tragic circumstances and it is heartbreaking to need to do so again. Please be as supportive of each other as possible as we all seek to make sense of this tragedy.”
