Crime

Off-campus Berry College shooting leaves Columbus teen dead

By Chuck Williams

chwilliams@ledger-enquirer.com

October 29, 2017 8:44 AM

One Columbus teenager is dead and another is in custody facing murder charges following an off-campus Saturday morning shooting at Berry College in Rome, Ga.

The shooting that left Joseph McDaniel, 19, of Columbus dead happened at 2:30 a.m. in a Rome apartment, multiple Atlanta news agencies have reported, citing police.

Ricket Carter III, 19, of Columbus and Troy Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, Ga., met with McDaniel in the apartment, where the victim was shot during an argument, Atlanta television station WSB reported.

Carter and Cokley have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of controlled substance, the report stated.

Berry College released the following statement:

“... With sorrow and regret, I share that Joseph McDaniel was shot and killed last night at an off-campus location on Old Summerville Road.

“Joseph was a third-year student at Berry studying business management. As a college community already mourning the loss of one of its students, this additional tragedy cuts deep. We grieve with Joseph’s family and friends. Students are encouraged to reach out to their Resident Advisors or Student Affairs staff members if they need assistance in connecting with a member of the Counseling Center or Chaplain’s staff.

“The police are investigating all leads regarding the circumstances of the shooting and more information will be provided at a later time.

“Our community has been remarkable in showing support and care for each other in tragic circumstances and it is heartbreaking to need to do so again. Please be as supportive of each other as possible as we all seek to make sense of this tragedy.”

The Ledger-Enquirer will have additional details on this story throughout the day.

Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say
Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park 2:49

Columbus jury must now decide fate of three men charged with murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Double Churches Road Park

View More Video