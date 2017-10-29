More Videos

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here's what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Crime

Suspects in shooting death of Berry College student from Columbus found here

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

October 29, 2017 11:14 AM

Two teens being charged with murder in the shooting death Saturday in Rome, Ga., of a Berry College student from Columbus were arrested by police in Columbus.

Floyd County police say Ricket Damon Carter III, 19, of Columbus, and Troy Jamal Cokley, 19, of Riverdale, Ga., suspects in the death of 19-year-old Joseph McDaniel of Columbus, were located by police in a Columbus apartment complex.

The two were transported to the Floyd County Jail.

They have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

In a report on the Floyd County Police Facebook page, police allege Carter and Cokley traveled to Rome, Ga., to meet McDaniel. An argument ensued that ended in McDaniel’s death.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Old Summerville Road.

According to The Viking Fusion, a student-run multi-media website, McDaniel, who reports say attended St. Anne- Pacelli Catholic High School, is the second Berry student to die within the past three weeks.

Berry College sent out an official statement from Debbie Heida, vice-president for student affairs.

“It has been a difficult semester. With sorrow and regret, I share that Joseph McDaniel was shot and killed last night at an off-campus location on Old Summerville Road. Joseph was a third-year student at Berry studying business management,” the release said.

The statement continued, “Our community has been remarkable in showing support and care for each other in tragic circumstances and it is heartbreaking to need to do it again. Please be as supportive of each other as possible as we all seek to make sense of this tragedy.

The Viking Fusion’s Allie Pritchett interviewed a student, Daniel Pavlik, who reported being with McDaniel, known by friends as “Malibu,” on Friday night.

Pavlik said he and McDaniel watched football with a group of friends. “Nothing out of the ordinary was going on,” Pavlik said in the story.

He said the last time he saw McDaniel was around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when Pavlik left with some Berry football players.

“Thank God, we had to leave,” he told Pritchett.

He said it was “shocking’ to hear the news.

The Viking Fusion story says McDaniel played football at Berry his freshman year.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

