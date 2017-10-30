Suspect in custody following reported stabbing on CSU Riverpark deck

A suspect has been taken into custody early Monday in connection with the reported stabbing on the Columbus State University Riverpark deck, according to a tweet from the university.
His name has yet to be released.
CSU sent out a Cougar alert around 8:15 a.m. Monday warning the public about the stabbing reported to have happened on the CSU Riverpark deck. There is no word on the victim’s condition, but CSU spokesperson Greg Hudgison confirmed that it is not a CSU student.
Activity around the Riverpark deck appeared normal around 9 a.m. with students moving freely in and out of the dorms as well as the parking deck. There was no noticeable police presence.
Officials issued an “all clear” after the suspect was taken into custody.
Cougar alerts are required to be sent out when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property, in compliance federal law. The alerts are meant to be timely and provide information on “campus safety situations,” according to the Cougar Alert.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department by dialing 911.
Staff writer Chuck Williams contributed to this report.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
