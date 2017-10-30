Suspect in custody following reported stabbing on CSU Riverpark deck

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Spotlight on ghost hunter Faith Serafin 2:06

Spotlight on ghost hunter Faith Serafin

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 2:53

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

  • If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

    Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Crime

Suspect in custody following reported stabbing on CSU Riverpark deck

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

October 30, 2017 11:00 AM

A suspect has been taken into custody early Monday in connection with the reported stabbing on the Columbus State University Riverpark deck, according to a tweet from the university.

His name has yet to be released.

CSU sent out a Cougar alert around 8:15 a.m. Monday warning the public about the stabbing reported to have happened on the CSU Riverpark deck. There is no word on the victim’s condition, but CSU spokesperson Greg Hudgison confirmed that it is not a CSU student.

Activity around the Riverpark deck appeared normal around 9 a.m. with students moving freely in and out of the dorms as well as the parking deck. There was no noticeable police presence.

Officials issued an “all clear” after the suspect was taken into custody.

Cougar alerts are required to be sent out when certain crimes are reported on or near campus property, in compliance federal law. The alerts are meant to be timely and provide information on “campus safety situations,” according to the Cougar Alert.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department by dialing 911.

Stay with the Ledger-Enquirer for updates.

Staff writer Chuck Williams contributed to this report.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning 1:00

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

Pause
Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say 1:02

Columbus man pleads not guilty to killing father of three after dispute, police say

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship 2:39

Dugout highlights from the Lady Patriots win state softball championship

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel 3:30

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Oct. 30 from WRBL's Cody Nickel

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire 2:04

Update: Student and his mom recount day Muscogee County school bus caught fire

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:35

Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Spotlight on ghost hunter Faith Serafin 2:06

Spotlight on ghost hunter Faith Serafin

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: 'DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit 2:14

Double Churches Park murder victim's mother: "DJ had a beautiful heart and spirit

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange 2:53

Great Wolf Lodge brings a family resort to LaGrange

  • Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

    Judge William Rumer said the jury sent a written question about 4:15 p.m. asking to have a juror replaced. The other jurors did not complain that the lone holdout was refusing to deliberate, which could result in the judge replacing the juror with an alternate. Rumer read aloud his response, which was, “No, the court will not remove this juror at this time.” He then brought the jury into the courtroom, told them to resume deliberating Friday morning at 9, and dismissed them for the day.

Deliberations in Double Churches trial to continue Friday morning

View More Video